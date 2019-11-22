Teen with Autism goes missing in Ithaca, police search for leads

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Ithaca Police Department is asking for help finding a teen who disappeared in Ithaca Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say 15-year-old Shawna Reese was last seen at 3:15 p.m. near 150 West Village Place, walking toward Elm Street by herself.

Because she has been diagnosed with Autism, investigators say their concerns are heightened. She’s about 5’02” and 170 pounds. Reese was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Ithaca Police are asking anyone who may have seen her, or has any information to help find her, to call 9-1-1.