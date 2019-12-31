CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira/Corning Branch of the NAACP presents its annual Kwanzaa Celebration at Friendship Baptist Church in Corning Monday night.

Kwanzaa is a seven-day cultural celebration. Members of the youth spoke about the seven different principles of Kwanzaa. The speakers’ ages ranged from fifth grade to college upperclassman.

Those principles include unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.

Georgia Verdier, President of the Elmira/Corning NAACP spoke about the importance the youth has on the future and how they need to know about their cultural background.

“If you don’t know where you come from then you don’t know where you’re going. So we want them (youth) to be appreciative of that but what we see in Kwanzaa is that it embraces mankind,” Verdier said. “If you look in tune to the principles like faith, unity, and self-determination, and economic development, whatever it is. You can see that, everyone can tune into that and value that. That’s important to lives across America.”

The Common Time Choral Group sang two songs during the event. Verdier said they have been participating for many years, that they have lost track of how many years they have been working together.