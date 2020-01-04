The Way Center celebrates two church merger

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – The Way Center Church hosted a dinner at Lib’s Supper Club restaurant in Elmira to celebrate the joining of Frontline Family Ministries.

The event was a night geared to unite the community together. Both pastors of The Way Center expressed how pleased they were with the evening’s turnout and are happy to spread hope and joy to the area through prayer.

“Frontline Family Ministries and The Way Center have merged, said The Way Center Pastor Jeff Redner. “We believe together we will be stronger,” continued Redner.

Fellow Pastor David Wilkerson echoed those sentiments.

“It’s important because the church has been so diversified as of late,” said The Way Center Pastor Jeff Wilkerson. “It’s good to have unity amongst the church. I believe that will show unity when two churches come together to work for the community,” continued Wilkerson.

Both pastors said they are proud of their community’s outreach and support as well as the unification between churches.

It is their hope to spread the good news throughout the area.