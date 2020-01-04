Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation Awards $500,000 to Local Charities

NICHOLS, NY (WETM – TV) — As part of the ongoing commitment of Tioga Downs to support its surrounding community, the casino, along with its owner Jeff Gural, presented $510,309 in funding from the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation to deserving organizations.

The Foundation will present the award recipients with their share at a check presentation to be held on Friday, January 3 at 6 p.m. in the casino’s Event Center Ballroom. The award is the second of two $500,000 check presentations that the Foundation, a non-profit organization that reviews and selects the applications for grant funding, made in 2019.

Recipients of the funding included:

· First Baptist Church of Owego

· North Central Sight Services

· Camp Ahwaga Association Inc.

· Western Broome Meals on Wheels

· Penn-York Valley Habitat for Humanity

· All Saints Episcopal Church

· Campville Fire Department

· Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA Inc

· Tioga Central School

· North Barton Grange #45

· Trinity Episcopal Church

· Bradford County Action, Inc

· Special Olympics Pennsylvania – Bradford/ Sullivan

· Broome Tioga BOCES

· Greater Valley EMS

· Broome County Gang Prevention, Inc