Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation Awards $500,000 to Local Charities

NICHOLS, NY (WETM – TV) — As part of the ongoing commitment of Tioga Downs to support its surrounding community, the casino, along with its owner Jeff Gural, presented $510,309 in funding from the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation to deserving organizations.
The Foundation will present the award recipients with their share at a check presentation to be held on Friday, January 3 at 6 p.m. in the casino’s Event Center Ballroom. The award is the second of two $500,000 check presentations that the Foundation, a non-profit organization that reviews and selects the applications for grant funding, made in 2019.
Recipients of the funding included:
· First Baptist Church of Owego
· North Central Sight Services
· Camp Ahwaga Association Inc.
· Western Broome Meals on Wheels
· Penn-York Valley Habitat for Humanity
· All Saints Episcopal Church
· Campville Fire Department
· Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA Inc
· Tioga Central School
· North Barton Grange #45
· Trinity Episcopal Church
· Bradford County Action, Inc
· Special Olympics Pennsylvania – Bradford/ Sullivan
· Broome Tioga BOCES
· Greater Valley EMS
· Broome County Gang Prevention, Inc