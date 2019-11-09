Twin Tiers Comic-Con boasts large turnout, big weekend ahead

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The 6th Annual Twin Tiers Comic Con is just getting started.

The weekend-long event is taking place at the Arnot Event Center Saturday, November 9th and Sunday, November 10h, 2019.

This is the Twin Tiers’ largest Pop Culture and Comic Convention featuring over 50 artists, writers, and vendors. This year the Guest of Honor is actor Seth Gilliam, star of The Walking Dead, The Wire, Teen Wolf, Oz, Starship Troopers, and more.

Also appearing is Pittsburgh Pirates legend, catcher Manny Sanguillen. The comic book Special Guests this year are Mike Raicht (Stuff of Legend), Mike Garland (Wolverine, Captain Marvel), Ken Wheaton (Popeye, Simpsons), Charles Barnett (The Incredible Hulk, Doctor Strange), and more! Hours Saturday are 11:00 – 6:00 and Sunday 11:00 – 5:00.