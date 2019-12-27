Twin Tiers Medium: What is Reiki?

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Christopher Stilson and his mother Dawn perform double Reiki on a client.

Reiki is a Japanese technique for stress reduction and relaxation that promotes healing. Reiki practitioners use the touch of their hands to help heal the client.

Reiki is made up of two Japanese words. Rei meaning “God’s Wisdom or higher power” and Ki meaning “life force energy.”

Along with being a Psphyic Medium Christopher is a Reiki practitioner along with Dawn.

Christopher and Dawn performing double Reiki on Sara Schichtel

Their client Sara Schichtel is experiencing double Reiki for the first time. As someone who is open-minded, she really had no expectations coming into her session but believed double Reiki would work from her experience doing single reiki with Christopher.

“It’s calming, it’s relaxing, it depletes any anxiety, stressors, pain, or injury that you may have and depletes it so double reiki is that on steroids,” Schichtel said.

During the session, clients can feel different sensations.

“You can feel like you are floating, you can feel like you’re sinking, you can feel cold, you can feel warm, you can feel the energy flow right through you, “Christopher said. “You can get twitches which is the negative energy leaving your body so it’s kind of just going away.”

Schichtel came into the double Reiki session with daily knee pain and pain when her jaw popped. After the session, her jaw still pops but the pain is gone along with her knee pain.

When Dawn would go over her knee, it would twitch uncontrollably. After the session, Schichetel said she was an athlete when she was younger and has had knee issues her whole life.

To continue to follow Christopher’s story as the Twin Tiers Medium, episode three will continue in January.