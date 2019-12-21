Vestal Police investigating robbery at local restaurant

VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – The Vestal Police are investigating a robbery that was reported to have occurred last night at CoreLife Eatery located in the University Plaza at 4700 Vestal Parkway East.

At around 9:56pm the Broome County Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a restaurant employee reporting that an unknown suspect entered the restaurant approximately 45 minutes after closing, displayed what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money from employees.

The suspect was described as small in stature; approximately 5’ to 5’2” and weighing about 100 pounds. The suspect wore a white mask that had red lips and a defined chin. The mouth portion appeared open with teeth.

The suspect was described as wearing light blue jeans, grey hoodie and white sneakers. He left the store and fled in an unknown direction.

No one was injured during the incident. The Vestal Police were assisted by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Division.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to call Lt. Christopher Streno of the Vestal Police Department at (607) 754-2477. All information may be kept confidential.