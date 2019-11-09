Village of Nichols dedicates Veterans Memorial Park

NICHOLS, (WETM) – The Village of Nichols held a dedication ceremony for a Veterans Memorial Park.

The opening and dedication ceremony hosted a large turnout despite the cold weather.

One local veteran said this event is a perfect way for the community to come together and remember the sacrifices made by veterans.

“For years to come this will be here for a long time,” said Honored Veteran Ron Whitmore. “The American Legion is always looking for people to sign up and become members,” continued Whitmore.

The event began promptly at 11:00 am with a reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance by local Girl Scouts and The National Anthem and was played by members of the Tioga Central Band, led by Mrs. Julie Coddington.

High School Senior and Girl Scout Ambassador, Adeline Whitmore, then dedicated the park to Veterans and thanked all of the sponsors of the project.