Walmart and Salvation Army team up for Toy Drive

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Walmart and the Salvation Army are teaming up for a Toy Drive.

This year, they are encouraging you to help a family in need to bring the holidays home.

While holiday shopping, the companies are hoping that while you are filling your cart with stocking stuffers and gifts, try to pick up an extra toy or two and leave them at the on-site Salvation Army collection point located at Elmira Citadel Corps 414 Lake Street Elmira.

Here is a list of the most needed toys:

Princess Dolls, Nerf Guns, Arts & Craft Kits, Dollhouses, Bey Blades, Science Kits, Robots, Remote Control Cars, Trucks, My Little Pony, Board Games, Coloring Books/Crayons, Scooters, Car Seats, Strollers, Bicycles, Doc McStuffin Toys, Peppa Pig, Movie, Pokemon, Hot Wheel Race Tracks, Disney Legos, Legos, Barbies, Robot, P J Mask, Baby Dolls, Castles, Christmas Books, Christmas Music, Superheroes, Paw Patrol, Harry Potter Legos, and Minecraft.