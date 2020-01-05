Weekend Brief: Protests in DC and Times Square spark anti-war debate, Two People, 2 Dogs Killed In Lancaster County House Fire

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – Demonstrations were held outside the White House and in New York City’s Time Square.

The protests were organized by the “Act Now To Stop The War and End Racism” coalition.

This comes after the Trump administration’s decision to kill a top Iranian general.

They said if the American people don’t stop, it could turn into a global conflict.

Authorities said there were no working smoke alarms in a Lancaster County Row home where two people and two dogs died in a fire Saturday.

Columbia Borough Fire Chief Douglas Kemmerly said two people were found in the home’s second floor after the 9:30 a.m. fire.

He said one person died at the scene and the other at a hospital.

Officials explained the blaze was contained in about 45 minutes.

The American Red Cross is helping displaced residents while authorities investigate the cause.

Black Button Distilling announced they are closing their tasting room on Swan Street in Buffalo.

Company officials said that anyone who has scheduled tastings or cocktail classes should contact the Rochester location.

They’re sad to close the tasting room but they will still sell their products at stores and at the Broadway Market.