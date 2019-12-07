Wellsboro celebrates 36th annual “Dickens of a Christmas”

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – Main Street in Wellsboro, Pa celebrated their 36th annual “Dickens of a Christmas.”

Vendors lined the streets with crafts, food, and decorations while dressed in early Victorian attire. Both the Wellsboro Men’s and Women’s Choruses also performed to spread holiday cheer.

Many participants enjoyed their time out.

“We always come out to Dickens of a Christmas,” said Frank Gee. “My wife comes up. We have a house full of people. They all really enjoy it,” continued Gee.

Highlights of “Dickens of a Christmas” included the play “A Christmas Carol,” which was performed at the Deane Center right on Main Street.

The event started at 9:00 a.m. and was fun for the whole family.

For more information on Dickens of a Christmas, click here.