West Elmira Junior program to host car wash fundraiser

WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The West Elmira Junior program will be conducting a car wash fundraiser on November 9th at the firehouse on West Water Street from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm for $5.00.

Juniors went around West Elmira and parts of the City of Elmira to local businesses to put up fliers for the car wash as well as recruitment.

The program has rapidly progressed in the last 4 months from 2 members to 10 members with applications still coming in.

The juniors are now starting to learn the NYS curriculum for Basic exterior fire fighting operations as well as many team-building events and leadership skills.

If you or anyone you know may be interested in becoming a junior firefighter you can contact David DuBois at DRDuBois29@yahoo.com.