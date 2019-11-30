West Elmira Volunteer FD Christmas tree delivery a success, sale begins

WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The West Elmira Volunteer Fire Department Christmas tree delivery a success.

With Christmas just around the corner, the yuletide joy is surrounding the community.

“It’s an opportunity for the volunteer fire program to provide trees fro the West Elmira community,” said West Elmira Volunteer Fire Department Secretary Kevin Wolf. “It’s been a fixture in the community. It’s the start of Christmas. Christmas would not be the same without selling trees at the West Elmira Fire Department,” continued Wolf.

The 250 Christmas trees are being sold for $40 – $50 and were delivered to the firehouse early in the morning.

The popular holiday staples are already set up in front of the station located at 1299 W Water St, Elmira, NY 14905 and are on sale now.