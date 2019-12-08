SAYRE, Pa. (WETM – TV) – Williams Toyota of Sayre and Sean Anthony Real Estate host 2nd Annual ‘An Evening With Santa.’

This event is open to the public and offers free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, free cookies and refreshments, and the first 150 kids get a free Stuff A Plush teddy bear.

“We don’t measure this event in anything other than smiles,” said Williams Toyota of Sayre Dalton Williams. “It’s our goal to keep all kids happy in the community happy, fed, hot chocolate. Send them home with something, so they all get a photo from Santa and a Build-A-Bear,” continued Dalton Williams.

Last year they had over 500 families attend.

The event runs from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m at Williams Toyota of Sayre.