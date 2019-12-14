Wreaths Across America sees large turnout, community at heart of event festivities

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – Wreaths Across America was a success from Woodlawn National Cemetery.

Memorial wreaths were laid at over 1,000 locations in the United States and beyond including in the Twin Tiers region.

Local locations included Woodlawn National Cemetery in Chemung County and Bath National Cemetery in Steuben County.

Officials reported roughly 5,000 wreaths were laid in Bath, New York and upwards of 8,000 wreaths will be placed next to headstones at Woodlawn National Cemetery in Chemung County.

A few locals paid tribute to the event as it is close to their heart.

“We believe in our veterans and choose to honor them, ” said Michaelle Ortell. ” They did a lot for us. My dad is a Korean War Vet. We lost him in March. He’s close to my heart,” continued Ortell.

And the overall importance of the day couldn’t be anymore underscored.

“I feel it’s important to teach the children to respect the fallen,” said Barbara Swartz.

The community came out in full force despite the damp weather all veterans.

According to Lewis Hill of Cameron Manufacturing, Wreaths Across America keeps getting bigger.

“The significance of 8,000 wreaths is to make sure every veteran has a wreath placed on their headstone.”

And in order to do that, a lot of help was needed.

“We are asking for the community help us lay these wreaths,” said Sue Mower Fundraising Committee 803 / Chemung-Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.

“We have union soldiers and confederate soldiers, they are buried side by side their brothers, said Bob Brill. “Wreaths are set on both sides, with the respect of soldiers. It goes on to many many generations of veterans come here,” continued Brill.

Cameron Manufacturing is the main sponsor of the event at Woodlawn.

