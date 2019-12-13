Wreaths Across America slated for December 14, Twin Tiers gears up

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – Wreaths Across America is slated for December 14 and the Twin Tiers is geared up.

Memorial wreaths are to be laid at over 1,000 locations in the United States and beyond including right here in The twin Tiers.

Wreaths will be laid at military graves this weekend at Woodlawn National Cemetery in Chemung County and Bath National Cemetery in Steuben County.

Officials said roughly 5,000 wreaths will be laid in Bath, New York and around 6,600 wreaths will be placed next to headstones at Woodlawn National Cemetery in Chemung County.

“We are asking for the community help us lay these wreaths,” said Sue Mower Fundraising Committee 803 / Chemung-Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution. “We have a beautiful ceremony starting at 12 noon,” continued Mower.

“We have union soldiers and confederate soldiers, they are buried side by side their brothers, said Bob Brill. “Wreaths are set on both sides, with the respect of soldiers. It goes on to many many generations of veterans come here,” continued Brill.

Cameron Manufacturing is the main sponsor of the event at Woodlawn. The Patriot Truck housing the wreaths is arriving at Cameron at 9:00 a.m. tomorrow morning.



Stick with 18 News as we will provide full coverage of the Wreaths Across America festivities here in the Twin Tiers.