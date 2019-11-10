WWII vets family receives posthumous purple heart

(WIVB, WETM)–The family of a soldier who died in World War II was given his purple heart Saturday, at the Larkin at Exchange Building in Buffalo.

This comes decades after Corporal Henry Mazurkiewicz died as a prison of war in 1942. Several months ago the United States Postal Service found the original purple heart documents for the army veteran.

They reached out to Congressman Brian Higgins’ office to help find his family. After several months and help from the public they were able to locate family members.

Congressman Higgins also presented the family with a framed certificate from president Franklin d. Roosevelt from 1944 honoring the memory of Corporal Mazurkiewicz.