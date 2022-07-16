In case you missed some of the top headlines from the area this week, we have a list of some of them below. Then we continue with some of the top stories from around the Nexstar Nation.

A popular ice cream and fast food chain is opening in Big Flats later this year, according to town officials.

Two workers suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a structure in the HOST Terminal industrial park in Horseheads collapsed Tuesday afternoon.

State Police out of Montour Falls responded to a single-vehicle fatal accident in Schuyler County this past weekend, July 9, 2022.

In late June, Kristin M. Bellinger, 39, turned herself in to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigators after a warrant was issued for her arrest. The warrant came after a lengthy investigation into a complaint that Bellinger had sex with a 13-year-old boy over a period of time in 2019.

One man has been arrested in connection to a gang assault that allegedly left a 17-year-old with broken bones in Corning last month.

A Watkins Glen man was sentenced in court on Thursday for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from his former employer over the course of almost seven years

Crews broke ground on a multimillion-dollar wood building materials manufacturing facility in Bath Tuesday, the start of a year-long process expected to eventually bring dozens of jobs to the county.

A missing 6-year-old non-verbal boy with autism and Down syndrome was found dead in Virginia on Monday morning, according to a local volunteer fire department.

The General Motors Corporation is recalling about 682,000 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain SUVs.

As Americans await a decision on widespread student loan forgiveness from the Biden administration, some have already been able to have some or all of their debt erased.

Millions of families with children were able to qualify for the expanded child tax credit under last year’s pandemic relief bill, meaning they received a monthly payment of as much as $300 per child. Some lawmakers are now hoping to bring those monthly child tax credit payments back, despite concerns from one nonpartisan agency.

The family of Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old wounded in the Highland Park parade shooting, said the boy is now in critical condition.

Hundreds of state employees in Virginia have resigned from their jobs amid the start of a new telework policy.

Four bodies pulled from a pond on the south side of Indianapolis on Tuesday evening have been confirmed to be those of a missing Indianapolis man and his three young children.

While Americans await the Biden administration’s decision on federal student loan forgiveness, the Education Department is encouraging millions to consider applying for a forgiveness program that’s already in place.

San Diego is known for many things including the area’s incredible beaches, near-perfect weather, Comic-Con, and Balboa Park, just to name a few. But “America’s Finest City” is also known for a large population of an adorable and incredibly protective creatures: sea lions.

An F/A-18 Super Hornet was blown off the flight deck of the Norfolk-based USS Harry S. Truman, according to the Navy.

Actress Q’orianka Kilcher has been charged in Los Angeles County with workers’ compensation fraud, officials announced Monday.

Ivana Trump has died at 73, according to her ex-husband, former President Trump.