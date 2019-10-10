Tops Friendly Markets Sells Pink Colored Bagel to Raise Funds for Breast Cancer Research

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – Tops Friendly Markets, a leading full-service grocery retailer in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and Vermont, is proud to offer a Pink Bagel in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

For every six-pack of pink bagels purchased at your local Tops, 50 cents will be donated back to local breast cancer research. Proceeds will benefit area breast cancer research institutions including, but not limited to, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Carol M Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Foundation of CNY, and Breast Cancer Coalition and Gildas Club of Rochester, NY.

“We care deeply about our friends and neighbors who are fighting cancer so we wanted to do more than simply sell a symbol of support,” said Karri Zwirlein director of bakery, deli and prepared foods for Tops. “By creating these pink bagels we wanted to be part of this fight and also give the community a way that they too could support our community as together we fight to find a cure for a disease that has impacted so many lives.”

Since the sale of the pink bagels kicked off Tops has learned that many businesses are using it as a way to help raise funds themselves in their offices for breast cancer awareness. Consider selling pink bagels to associates in lieu of dress down days and provide the proceeds to your local cancer research center.

Tops Markets, LLC is headquartered in Williamsville, NY and operates 159 full-service supermarkets with five additional franchise stores and is the largest private, for-profit employer in Western New York. As a leading grocery retailer in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and western Vermont, and with the support of 14,000 associates, our core mission is to help our communities flourish. We support programs that seek to eradicate hunger and disease; promote the education of our youth; and ensure we reduce environmental waste and energy consumption while providing our customers with sustainably sourced, high-quality products.

For more information, click here.