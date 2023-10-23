(WETM) – Tops Family Markets will be honoring veterans and active duty military with a discount on their purchase on Veterans Day.

On Saturday, Nov. 11, all military personnel and their families will be given an eleven percent discount off of their total purchase at any Tops location with proof of service. This discount is extended to all U.S. veterans, active duty, reserve or retired military personnel and their immediate family members.

“The respect and gratitude we have for the people who serve and have served in the military is immeasurable, and for that, we are forever grateful,” said Ron Ferri, President of Tops Friendly Markets. “We wanted to support local military personnel by giving back to our associates and customers who have courageously defended our country and made many sacrifices through their military service.”

This year marks the eleventh year that Tops will extend this discount to military personnel and their families, saving veterans and their families over $781,000 at the grocery store since its beginning.