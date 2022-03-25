(WETM) — Tops Friendly Markets raised over 2.5 million meals for local food banks through their various fundraising programs this year.

In an official press release, Tops said they are, “committed to eradicating hunger in its local communities and is proud to support its partners every year by running annual campaigns like Check Out Hunger, Food 2 Families, and Food for Families campaigns.”

The funds raised from these campaigns help the following food banks: Food Bank of the Southern Tier, FeedMore WNY, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania, Foodlink, Food Bank of Central New York, Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, Food Bank of Northeastern New York, Vermont Food Bank, and Food Bank of the Hudson Valley.

Natasha Thompson, President and CEO of the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, said she is thankful for their collaboration with Tops.

“Not only are they raising funds for our programs, but they are also increasing awareness about food insecurity,” said Thompson. “During COVID-19 we’ve seen an unprecedented amount of need in our community and because of Hunger Heroes like Tops, we will continue to be able to provide food to those who need it most.”

According to the US Department of Agriculture over 38 million people, including over 11 million children, experienced food insecurity in 2020 with no signs of that number decreasing. Many of the participating food banks that will benefit from these programs have indicated that the need is up more than 40%.