WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM)- The National Weather Service from Binghamton completed a storm damage survey in Wayland, New York. The survey was assessing damage from thunderstorms around approximately 7:30 PM on Monday, September 19th.

From the survey, it was concluded a EF1 tornado touched down near Wayland in Steuben County, New York on Monday night.

A storm damage survey team was sent to the area near Wayland on Wednesday afternoon and the team was able to initially confirm the damage was from a tornado. Information of the tornado intensity, path length, and width will be released in a statement Wednesday night.