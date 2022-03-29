ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda man has been arrested and faces multiple felony charges for allegedly crashing a car that rolled over several times, sending three people to the hospital, one of whom required crutches, police said.

Martin Kayden, 20, was arrested by Towanda Borough Police after an investigation into a report of a stolen vehicle on March 8, 2022. Police responded to the employee parking lot of The Edge, The Main Link, and Hurley’s Supermarket in Towanda after an employee said someone stole her 2018 white Ford Ecosport the night before. Just over an hour after speaking with the employee, Athens Township Police reported they had found the vehicle with severe damage.

Through security footage and Facebook conversations from the employee, police determined that Martin allegedly stole the car sometime before 4:30 a.m. on March 8 and drove to Sayre to pick up the three passengers. Martin allegedly told the passengers he was borrowing the car from his girlfriend or “a female he knew”, the criminal complaint said. Two of the passengers told police that Martin began driving erratically at a high rate of speed before he lost control, hit a tree, and rolled the car several times in Athens Township. Martin allegedly told the passengers “I’m going to jail” and then said he would “take care of it.”

All three passengers suffered injuries and were taken to Robert Packer Hospital. One of the passengers also required crutches after the crash, according to the affidavit.

On March 24, Towanda Police arrested Martin outside his home on Charles Street. During the arrest, police allegedly found marijuana, Xanax and Diazepam in Martin’s possession, according to a separate criminal complaint.

Between the two incidents, Martin was charged with Receiving Stolen Property, Accident – Causing Serious Bodily Injury, Accident Involving Death/Injury, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Use of Drug Paraphernalia.

Martin is currently being held in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for the accident on March 30 and a hearing for the drug charges on April 27.