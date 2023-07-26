TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) — A Towanda man was arrested following an investigation that police say was around the sale and possession of Methamphetamine in June 2023 to a police informant.

According to the affidavit, 53-year-old Steven Gonzalez was arrested and charged with the following:

One count of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony.

One count of criminal use of a communication facility, a grade three felony.

One count of possession of a controlled substance by an unregistered person, a misdemeanor.

Once count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

In the affidavit, it states that in June 2023, Gonzalez was monitored by police selling methamphetamine to an informant working with police.

The affidavit states that the informant and Gonzalez were able to talk over the phone and set up a drug sale. The informant was cleared beforehand of any money or narcotics and then was given pre-recorded buy money to make the exchange.

The informant drove to the 100 block of William Street while being monitored by police units. The informant exited their vehicle and proceeded to enter Gonzalez’s vehicle.

According to the affidavit, the informant then returned to their vehicle after the alleged sale and drove to a pre-arranged location where the informant handed police a zip-lock bag containing the suspected meth.

Police performed a field test on the contents to find that it tested positive for meth. All of the meth was photographed, logged, and put into evidence.