ATHENS TWP, Pa. (WETM) — A Towanda man was arrested after police say he was found to have broken into a business in Athens Township Wednesday night.

According to the criminal complaint, 18-year-old Zayne McCarthy broke into New World Tobacco at 2368 Elmira St., Athens Township on Wednesday, Sept. 21, around 11:20 p.m.

Athens Township Police were dispatched to the locations after multiple alarms were tripped inside the building, when police arrived an officer spoke with an employee at the scene and was given some information before going around the building and witnessing McCarthy through the drive-thru window.

McCarthy was ordered out of the window at gunpoint and was apprehended. Additional units arrived at the scene soon after to check if more individuals were inside the building.

The building was cleared and no other individuals were found inside or around the area. Police found a multi-colored backpack towards the rear entrance of the building containing a large amount of merchandise from the store, a marijuana grinder, and a small amount of marijuana as well.

Inside the store, officers discovered a box with more merchandise placed near the rear door prior to McCarthy’s presence being discovered.

According to the report, after further questioning, McCarthy admitted to officers he broke into the store by breaking the rear door handle at the back of the business with a piece of wood.

From there it’s reported he entered the building, set off alarms, and was observed by the owner of the building through the security camera system. The owner notified an employee, who was responding as the key holder, the employee blocked the rear entrance with his vehicle before going to the front of the store to make sure McCarthy didn’t escape the building before police arrived.

The owner of the store eventually arrived at the scene and advised police he wanted to press charges against McCarthy. He advised police that the items removed from the store were valued near $2,000 if not $3,000.

McCarthy was charged with six offenses, two felonies, and four misdemeanor charges. He’s being charged with one count of Criminal Trespass, breaking into a structure, a felony in the second degree. One count of burglary, a felony in the second degree.

The third offense is theft by unlawful taking, a misdemeanor in the first degree, and the fourth is receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor in the first degree. McCarthy was also charged with two drug-related offenses regarding the marijuana on his person, both offenses are misdemeanors.