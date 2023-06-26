TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced the arrest of a Towanda man who they say was involved in a domestic incident that included him pouring gasoline on a victim’s car and lighting it while they were inside.

According to police, 28-year-old Andrew S. Wickwire was arrested on Monday, June 26, following the incident on Friday, June 23.

Police have charged Wickwire with the following:

Arson-danger of death or bodily injury – a Grade One felony.

Aggravated assault – attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference – a Grade One felony.

Criminal Mischief – Damage property – a Grade Three felony.

Recklessly endangering another person – a Grade Two misdemeanor.

Terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another – a Grade One misdemeanor.

Disorderly conduct, engaging in fighting – summary offense.

Harassment – Subject other to physical contact – summary offense.

It’s alleged by police that on Friday, Wickwire was in a domestic incident following an argument with his girlfriend over the two spraying each other with a garden hose.

The victim told police that Wickwire had pulled her hair and shoved her while she was trying to leave the residence. Police say she tried to leave multiple times, but said Wickwire was going to kill her cat if she did.

Police say that she made it out of the residence and to her vehicle and that while she was sitting in her vehicle, the victim claimed to police that Wickwire had gone out and damaged her vehicle and caused over $5,000 in damages.

Following the damage, the victim told police that Wickwire then poured gasoline over the driver’s door and hood of the vehicle before lighting it on fire with the victim still inside the car.

The affidavit states that the victim was able to put out the fire and flee the scene where she was able to be met by state police.

Police say that Wickwire had fled the scene following the incident and was located on Monday and arrested.

Wickwire was arraigned on Monday with bail posted for $2 million, police say he was unable to post bail and was taken to the Bradford County Correctional Facility.

Wickwire has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 19, at 9 a.m.