Towanda man sentenced after November 2021 police chase

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) — A Towanda man was sentenced to prison after he fled Pennsylvania State Police in a vehicle back in November 2021, according to the Bradford County Attorney General.

Stormy Kissell, 31 of Towanda, will be spending 90 days inside the Bradford County Correctional Facility.

This comes after Kissell was stopped at a checkpoint on November 17, 2021, and claimed to officers he did not have a driver’s license, insurance, or registration information for the vehicle.

Kissell fled the scene after being asked to pull over, leading police on a chase through Bradford County. The chase was eventually terminated for public safety, and Kissell’s vehicle was later found wrecked in Burlington township.

Kissell was located and arrested on Nov. 19.

Following Kissell’s release from prison he will go through Treatment Court for 24 months; Treatment Court involves a combination of restrictions and supervision. It may include home confinement, electronic monitoring, and substance abuse treatment.

Any violations could end up in incarceration, Kissell has fines of $500, pus court costs. He will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months.