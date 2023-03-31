ATHENS TWP, Pa. (WETM) — A Towanda man was sentenced on Friday to time in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for an event happening back in Sept. 2022.

According to the Bradford County District Attorney’s office, Zayne McCarthy, 18, was sentenced to two to 15 months and fines of $100, plus court costs for the offense of burglary-no person present, a felony in the second degree, and retail theft.

The sentencing stems from an arrest occurring back on September 21, 2022, where police say McCarthy broke into New World Tobacco on Elmira Street, Athens Township.

Alarms inside the store were tripped and when police arrived on the scene they said they noticed McCarthy through the drive-thru window. Police ordered McCarthy out of the building through the window and placed him under arrest.

According to the criminal complaint police searched the inside of the building and found a backpack inside containing a large amount of merchandise, along with a box near the rear of the building also containing merchandise.

Police say that McCarthy confessed to breaking into the business by using a piece of wood to break the rear door handle at the back of the business.