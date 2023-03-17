TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) — A Towanda man has been sentenced to supervised probation on Friday after leading police on a chase through Towanda back in September.

According to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office, 33-year-old, Francis Mckean was sentenced to 24 months of supervised probation and fines of $750, plus court costs.

Mckean was sentenced for the offenses of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police, a Misdemeanor in the 2nd degree, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Misdemeanor.

Police say that Mckean was arrested back on Sept. 2, 2022, for leading police on a chase through downtown Towanda while on a motorcycle, reaching speeds over 90 mph at times.

Police were able to arrest Mckean roughly 11 miles away from where they had first made contact.