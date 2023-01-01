The building at 520 Fourth St. in Towanda that was burned in a structure fire Sunday.

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) — Multiple fire departments responded to the scene of a structure fire in a residential neighborhood in Towanda on Sunday.

Calls of the fire initially came in sometime after 10:30 a.m. at 520 Fourth St.

The building is a large residential building with multiple doors and windows, many of which had to be broken in order to assist crews in stopping the fire.

The northern side of the building and the rear sustained heavy damage as a corner on the north side was completely charred from the flames.

Crews were able to put the fire out before it destroyed the entire building and were cleared sometime after 11:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, and the cause is unknown at this time.