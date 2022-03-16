SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – A Bradford County teen has been arrested for allegedly stealing at least eight firearms in a string of break-ins and trying to point one at an officer, according to Sayre Police.

Briar Wright, 19, was arrested by Sayre Police around 10:30 p.m. on March 14 after an officer saw him walking near West Hayden Street and South Hopkins Street and determined Wright had an active warrant out for his arrest. When the officer pulled up behind Wright and told him to stop moving, the criminal complaint said that Wright tried to grab something from his right waistband, causing the officer to point his own gun at Wright.

Police said Wright struggled as his sweatshirt got stuck on the holster, and he eventually gave up. According to the affidavit, Wright then got down on the ground, and police removed a SIG P365 firearm from his waistband and made it safe. Police also found a “small amount of marijuana” in Wright’s other pocket, the criminal complaint said.

Police later determined that the gun was the same as one that was reported stolen earlier that morning. The gun was part of an investigation into a string of vehicle thefts the night before.

Wright later confirmed with police that he was one of three people in security footage from behind the Sayre Fire Station and that he broke into several vehicles, stealing money, cigarettes and other items, according to the affidavit.

Police also asked Wright about another firearm theft from June 2021, and he reportedly admitted to having that gun, as well, the affidavit said. Sayre Police said the department believes Wright to be “in the business of buying and selling stolen property”, saying that Wright is in possession of at least eight guns and involved in at least 10 cases of stolen firearms.

For the March 14 incident, Wright was charged with Aggravated Assault, Firearms Not to be Carried without a License, Theft from a Motor Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, Resisting Arrest, Loitering, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.