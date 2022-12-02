ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Locations across the Southern Tier are preparing for another season of Toys for Tots donations this month, with special collection events this weekend.

In Chemung County, Toys for Tots will be set up outside the 5 Below in Horseheads for a “Pack the Trailer” event.

The event will be on Saturday, Dec. 3, from noon to 5 p.m. They are asking the community to go shopping and place gifts and toys in the trailer for local kids.

Santa will be at the event taking pictures with families and kids.

For anyone looking to donate to Toys for Toys, but unable to make the event, donation locations will be held in Horseheads at the following areas.

Arnot Mall, His Tabernacle, P’s Macarons, Wild Flower on Main, Howard Hanna, and Warren Real Estate in Elmira.

Monetary donations can be taken to the Arnot Mall location, donated online, or brought to His Tabernacle.

In Steuben County, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department will be participating in a Fill the Patrol Car event and Coats for Kids event. These events will be held at both Erwin and Hornell Walmart plazas.

The events will be happening on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The toys will be distributed to Steuben County children in need and the coats will be distributed to Steuben County school districts for children in need of cold-weather clothing.

For those not able to make the events, donations can be dropped off at the Toys for Tots donation boxes inside the lobby of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and the County Office Building in Bath.