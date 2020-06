BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Both eastbound lanes on I-86 near Exit 37 are closed after a tractor-trailer rollover accident, according to New York State Police.

Calls regarding the accident first came into the 18 News room around 10:30 a.m.

A blue car in the grassy median was also being loaded onto a flatbed tow truck, though it is unknown if it was part of the same accident.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.