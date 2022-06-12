HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A neighborhood is in shock after an afternoon fire broke out at a trailer park in Horseheads.

Calls of a structure fire started coming into the newsroom sometimes after 1:30 p.m. in the location of the Newtown Creek Community, just northwest of the village.

Heavy smoke filled the air around the trailer as fire crews worked to battle the flames. A reporter on the scene noted that the entire structure had been ravaged by the flames. The roof has collapsed and the front porch is completely charred.

Around 2:30 p.m. the larger flames were under control, with smaller flames still burning to parts of the structure both in and outside the trailer.

Traffic and residents were blocked off from the access road to the trailer park for some time, giving fire trucks priority to the area. NYSEG was called to the scene as the fire was close to a utility pole containing live electrical wires, and an employee was seen working on the pole closest to the structure.

At least 10 departments had responded to assist in the fire, including Town and Country, Erin, Breesport, Millport, Odessa, Chemung, Baldwin, Community, Elmira Heights, and Van Etten, with the possibility for more.

It’s unknown at this time the cause of the fire, or if any injuries were reported, 18 News will update if more information becomes available.