Train derailment in Canisteo near CR 119, no injuries reported

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – A train derailment has been reported in the Village of Canisteo near CR 119.

According to our reporter at the scene there are no injuries being reported at this time and the derailment is believed to be connected to flooding in the area.

Steuben County is currently in a State of Emergency due to record flooding in the area. Several roads near CR 119 are affected by the flooding.

Construction workers say the train is expected to be back on the tracks within a couple of hours.