One dead after Starkey train-pedestrain accident

STARKEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Yates County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal train vs. pedestrian accident that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff Ron Spike confirmed the pedestrian was killed as a result of the accident.

According to the incident report, the accident happened just before 1:30 p.m. on October 6 in the Town of Starkey when a southbound train from Norfolk Southern appeared to have hit a pedestrian.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is continuing at the scene.

This is a developing story. 18 News will continue to provide information as it becomes available.

