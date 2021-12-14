Transportation companies are enforcing masks for passengers in the Southern Tier

SCHUYLER COUNTY (WETM) – Bus companies in the Southern Tier are sticking to their script of implementing masks for local travelers.

The Federal Transit Administration and the Transportation Security Administration have had a mask mandate in place since the beginning of the pandemic.

Schuyler County has now extended the mask mandate until March of 2022.

“The FDA provided signs we placed the signs all the buses near the passenger entrance living better to know the master required on the bus,” said Dave Moore, Mobility Manager, Schuyler County

According to Moore, bus drivers will be responsible for reminding passengers of the mask requirement and, providing a mask if a passenger isn’t wearing one.