SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — If you live in Southport and have up to 1,000 lbs of trash around your yard or inside your house, the Town of Southport will be doing a trash disposal program, but only for the first 200 applicants.

The program is in response to the number of requests the town has received from residents for the return of a trash disposal program, in doing so, the town has come up with a more convenient, efficient, and less costly method.

Residents can take up to 1,000 lbs of trash, free of charge, to the Chemung County Milling Station at 1690 Lake Road in Elmira on Tuesday, June 6, through Saturday, July 1. Residents will have to pay dumping fees for any weight that is over the 1000 lbs limit.

During those dates, hours of collection will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and from 8-11 a.m. on Saturdays.

How to take part in the program?

Residents looking to participate must obtain a voucher from the town, again, only 200 vouchers will be given out to residents, and they will be available until gone on a first-come first-serve basis.

The town started to give out the vouchers on Monday, May 15, so to get one, residents must go to the Southport Town Hall at 1139 Pennsylvania Ave. and provide proof of residency. The town says that the only forms of proof that’ll be accepted are a valid New York State Driver’s License or a current utility bill in the resident’s name.

The vouchers will be given one per household, with 50 vouchers being issued per week, and the voucher cannot be replaced if lost.

Residents can go to the Southport Town Hall Monday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

What is accepted/not-accepted?

It’s worth noting that there are a number of rules set up by the town in order to properly dump the trash at the milling station.

They note that all loads coming into the milling station will be weighed upon entering and that all loads must be tarped before entering, loads will not be accepted unless they’re tarped.

Items that will be accepted:

Broken/discarded tools

Rags/old clothing

Carpeting

Metal items

Broken/discarded toys

Broken/discarded dishes

Old lawnmowers – gas and oil must be removed before dumping

Dry, empty paint cans-no lids, latex-based paint only

Small car parts

Small kitchen appliances – microwaves, toasters, coffee pots, etc.

The town notes that scrap yards will pay per pound for metal items such as stoves, washers, and dryers and that it is an alternative to disposal at the milling station.

Acceptable recyclable items:

Cardboard

Office paper

Metal/aluminum cans

Newspapers/magazines

Junk mail

Glass or plastic containers

Cereal boxes

Items that will not be accepted:

Liquids of any kind

Leaves/grass – Trees, shrubs or branches

Gas tanks/cans

Concrete

Pesticides

Liquid pain in any form

Bricks

Waste oil

Demolition/roofing debris

Used motor oil

Construction material or wood

Items such as tires, furniture, TVs, and computers will be accepted, but for an additional fee, along with freon items such as dehumidifiers, refrigerators, and air conditioners. The fee for freon items is $25 per item, the town asks that refrigerator doors be removed and emptied before dumping.

If residents have any questions regarding the disposal of materials they are asked to contact the Chemung County Solid Wate Management District at 607-737-2980.