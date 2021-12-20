Traveling this holiday season? Be prepared for the weather

SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) – It is beginning to look a lot like a white Christmas in some areas of the country.

Despite some weak weather forecasted for the Twin Tiers this week, residents who are planning to visit family out west should prepare for heavy snow and rain for the next few days. The states that could likely be impacted include Washington, Oregon, and California.

“For the East, we have more of weak systems coming through every once in a while, whereas in the West it looks like some pretty good heavy precipitation,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Mark Pellerito said. “Rain in the lower elevations and heavy snow in the mountains for the Pacific Northwest and maybe down the Sierra in California. Make sure you have some basics as far as some food and water, warm clothing and all that to be prepared in case you’re stuck in your car for a while.”

If stuck in your car during a major winter storm, it is also a good idea to have a fully charged phone to make an emergency phone call.

The National Weather Service also suggests residents to prepare for complexities when traveling by plane. This can happen even if the weather is expected to be nice at both the start and the end of the flight.

For more information on how to stay safe this holiday season and for the rest of the winter, check out the National Weather Service’s information for Cold Weather Safety.