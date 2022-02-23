Traveling tips for upcoming winter storm

SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) – Potholes are one issue that roads across the Twin Tiers recently faced, but with the next winter storm coming late Thursday and early Friday, ice and snow will yet again be another issue.

The latest winter storm watch issued by the National Weather Service states that the next winter storm affects the region by late Thursday into Friday afternoon. The storm will also affect Eastern New York and New England by Friday morning. The chance for snow is greater in the Southern Tier while the sleet and freezing rain stay in the Northern Tier.

Despite the location of different precipitation types, drivers should still be prepared for slick road conditions as temperatures drop back down below freezing. Here are tips to keep in mind while on the road later this week:

Get plenty of stopping distance, especially with snow on intersections

If snow comes down heavily, turn on low beams to avoid too much light reflecting back towards you

Drive slowly if you need to drive on ice

Greatly limit your speed when driving down hills

Beware of skidding

If skidding happens, quickly turn in the direction your vehicle skids to regain control

Temperatures are also likely staying near and below freezing throughout the weekend and into Monday. This means hazardous road conditions could stay for the next few days following the end of the storm. Check out the 18 Storm Team for more information on all things weather related in the Twin Tiers.