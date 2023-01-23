Steuben County, NY (WETM) – More than 3 years after a car crash left four people dead in Pulteney, a trial got underway for the alleged drunk driver behind the wheel.

Dustin Drake is facing 15 counts, including 4 counts of second degree murder, and DWI. Today the jury saw graphic photos of the immediate aftermath of the single car crash on County Route 76 in Pulteney. It happened just after 1am on October 12, 2019. Prosecutors say Drake lost control on a curve and hit a tree, killing his four passengers. Drake suffered minor injuries.

The jury also heard from several EMT’s and police officers who were among the first to arrive at the scene. The mother of one of the victims, Korbie Higgins was in the courtroom. She declined to comment on camera, but told us she was hoping for justice for her 28 year old daughter. The other victims are 25 year old Nicole Wise, 26 year old Coy Miner and 29 year old Adam Bellamy.

The trial resumes Tuesday at 9:30 am.