Trial for fatal 2019 Steuben County crash set to start Monday; victim’s family asks for support

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Painted Post woman is set to face trial on Nov. 15 for allegedly striking and killing 56-year-old Donald Masti in a 2019 pedestrian accident.

Tonya Smith will appear in the Steuben County Supreme Court for a bench trial that will begin Monday at 9:15 a.m.

On May 3, 2019, State Police in Bath responded to a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian accident on State Route 415 in the town of Bath. Troopers say Masti was attempting to cross State Route 415 when he was struck by a westbound vehicle near Roosevelt Ave.

Masti was pronounced dead at Ira Davenport Hospital, and Smith was interviewed by State Police at the hospital.

According to Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker, Smith was driving a 2019 Chevrolet with a blood alcohol content in excess of .18% at the time of the crash.

Smith was indicted for manslaughter in the second degree, aggravated vehicular manslaughter, and reckless endangerment in October 2019. Smith posted $25,000 bail in the Bath Town Court and was released.

The Masti family is now asking for support from the community.

They are asking people to meet up at Pultney Park at 4:30 p.m. to hold “Justice for Donnie” signs in solidarity.





Courtesy of Ron Masti

18 News will have more on this trial as it progresses.