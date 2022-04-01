BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The trial accusing a Painted Post woman of driving drunk and killing a man started in November 2021. That trial, after being adjourned, is scheduled to resume on Monday, April 4.

Tonya Smith, the defendant, appeared in the Steuben County Supreme Court for a bench trial that began on November 15. Smith is accused of killing 56-year-old Donald “Donnie” Masti while driving drunk.

Steuben County District Attorney, Brooks Baker, confirmed that the trial will now resume and the defense will present their case at 9:15 a.m. on April 4. A defense expert, that had fallen ill with COVID-19, will be attending the trial via Zoom.

Baker said the following about the case’s adjournment in a previous interview with 18 News:

“We were going to begin the defense case immediately thereafter,” said Baker. “That is when the defense attorney found out that his primary witness was an expert on alcohol elimination, which is a major issue in this case. He had become ill with COVID and had a heart issue on top of that, so he wasn’t able to go forward. That caused us to adjourn the case.” Brooks Baker, Steuben County District Attorney

After the defense presents its case, Baker will present a rebuttal in the following days.

Ron Masti will be standing outside of the Steuben County Courthouse in Bath demanding justice for his twin brother every night from April 1 to April 4. He, along with many family and friends, also stood outside of the courthouse in November when the trial first began.

Masti said he has been frustrated with the delayed trial, but he hopes justice is served.

“I think what [the defense] is trying to do is delay. [That is] the tactic,” said Masti. “[They think] the public will forget about my brother, that Tonya Smith killed.”

Masti is asking anyone who supports his call for justice to join him outside of the courthouse every night around 5:30 p.m.

“It’s gonna be hard to have people show up like they did back in November,” said Masti. “But, I know a few will.”

18 News will continue to follow this trial and share the verdict once it is delivered.