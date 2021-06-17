Trial for Steuben County man charged with wife’s death in 2019 snowmobile crash scheduled to begin in July

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Jury selection is scheduled to begin in July in the case of a Steuben County man after a fatal snowmobile accident that killed his wife in 2019.

On Jan. 21, 2019, David Gee was driving a snowmobile with his wife BillieJo on a private road in Tuscarora when State Police say he pulled onto State Route 417 into the path of a vehicle. Both David and BillieJo were ejected from the snowmobile and neither were wearing helmets.

BillieJo was taken to Guthrie Corning Hospital where she was pronounced dead, and David was airlifted by LifeNet to Robert Packer Hospital.

Gee was originally charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree, and felony Driving While Intoxicated. He was arraigned on May 20, 2019, and posted $10,000 bail/$20,000 bond and pled not guilty.