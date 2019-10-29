Trick or Treat times for the Twin Tiers

(WETM) – Several local governments are changing their official trick or treat times due to the forecasted rain on Thursday. Here is a list of local trick or treat times according to local government officials and our radio partner, WINK 106.

Chemung County

Arnot Mall – Trick or Treat Thursday, Oct. 31, 6 -8 p.m.

Breesport Baptist Church – Trunk or Treat inside the Gymnasium of Twin Tiers Christian Academy from 6 PM to 8 PM on Oct 31.

City of Elmira – Thursday, October 31st, 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Elmira Heights – Thursday, October 31st, 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Horseheads – Halloween Spooktacular

Wednesday, October 30th, 5 – 7:30PM

Sullivan Park (Thorne Street Park), Horseheads

Family-friendly Halloween experience!

Games, music, pumpkin painting, Halloween egg hunt, trick or treating

Village of Horseheads – Thursday, October 31, from 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Southport – Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Schuyler County

Watkins Glen – Thursday, October 31st, 6 – 8 p.m.

Steuben County

City of Corning – Thursday, October 31st – No Set Hours

Corning Center Trick or Treat Parade Tuesday, October 29, 6PM

City of Hornell – Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Jasper – Truck or Treat Nov. 1, Jr. HS from 6-8

Tioga County, N.Y.

Waverly – October 30, 6-8 p.m.

Tioga County, Pa.

Blossburg – Friday, Nov. 1, 6-8 p.m., parade at 5 p.m.

Elkland – Wednesday, October 30th, 6-8p

Mansfield – Wednesday, October 30, 6-8 p.m.

Wellsboro – Wednesday, October 30th Halloween Parade begins at 6PM, Trick or Treat to follow until 9PM

Bradford County

Athens – Wednesday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.

Monroe Township/Boro – Wednesday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.

Monroeton – Wednesday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.

N. Towanda Township – Wednesday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.

Sayre Boro – Wednesday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.

Towanda Borough – Wednesday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.

Towanda Township – Wednesday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.

Troy Borough – Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. with trick or treating to follow