AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 23rd: 72°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 23rd: 47°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:54 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:04 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – As tropical storm Ophelia pushes up the east coast, you may be wondering if the storm will affect the Twin Tiers. Details below:

TODAY:

Showers are already moving into the region this morning thanks to tropical storm Ophelia. We are likely going to see rounds of scattered showers moving throughout the rest of our day, and these showers have the potential to be heavy at times. This afternoon will also see gusty winds due to the storm, some nearing 20-30mph. With cloudy skies all day, we only get into the mid 60s today.

TONIGHT:

Showers will continue into the evening, likely becoming widespread overnight. Gusty winds continue and we cool off in the low 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Tropical storm Ophelia will be closest to the region tomorrow, bringing us another day of widespread showers, gusty winds and cloud cover. As of now, there is no excessive rainfall risk over the Twin Tiers, however with any heavy showers and storms, the risk for localized flash flooding exists. However, moving into the work week, Ophelia pushes off the east coast and high pressure to the north of us takes back the control of the forecast. Temperatures near 70 and drier conditions remain in the forecast throughout the work week.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 53

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 70

Have a great night!

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Alivia Colón: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram