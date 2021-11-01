Troupsburg man arrested for failing to feed, provide shelter for 44 animals

TROUPSBURG, N.Y. (WETM) – A Troupsburg man has been arrested after an investigation alleging he neglected and failed to properly feed dozens of animals.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joseph Duell, 51, on October 25 on County Route 84 following an investigation of reported malnourished animals without proper care.

Duell allegedly failed to properly feed, water, maintain, and provide proper shelter for multiple animals on the property. As a result of the property’s condition, a total of 44 animals were removed, including dogs, cats, pigs, rabbits and a goat.

Duell was charged with Injuring and Failing to Provide Sustenance to Animals and Failing to provide Appropriate Shelter for Dogs Left Outdoors. He was released to appear in the Town of Troupsburg Court at a later date.

All the animals were taken to the Finger Lakes SPCA and Hornell Humane Society for treatment and proper housing.

The photos below include animals removed from the property: