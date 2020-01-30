Troy Area High School student suffers suspected overdose in bathroom, condition unknown

TROY, Pa. (WETM) – A student at Troy Area High School was transported to the hospital after a suspected overdose in a bathroom Thursday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

The Troy Police Chief says a student was suspected to have taken pills and was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

18 News received a viewer tip that an ambulance was at the high school.

Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman tells 18 News he was not called to the school.

The Troy Area School District had no comment on the incident when reached out to on Thursday afternoon.

18 News will have more on this story as information becomes available.