Troy Fair in Bradford County running from July 26-31

TROY, Pa. (WETM) – The Troy Fair in Bradford County has been running this whole week and will continue until Saturday. They expect over fifty thousand people to show up throughout the week.

There are numerous amounts of rides and food stands on the walkways. On top of that, the fair is stacked with events every hour of the day, from youth livestock shows, woodcarvers, ventriloquists, musical performers, and much more.

They have one grandstand show per day which requires a separate ticket purchase. Upcoming:

July 28th: Roots & Boots Tour Concert featuring Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye, and Sammy Kershaw

July 29th: Bull Ride Mania

July 30th & 31st: Demolition Derby

The Troy Fair is located at Alparon Park in Troy PA near the Junction of Routes 6 & 14, Bradford County. There is free parking and tickets are $9.00 each, which includes rides. On their website, there is a daily schedule with all the events offered. http://www.troyfair.com/