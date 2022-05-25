TROY, Pa. (WETM) — A 79-year-old Troy man has died after an incident involving a lawn tractor.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, they received a call about a lawn tractor lying on its side near the edge of a pond. On May 25, around 3:45 p.m., police were dispatched to 3061 Mountain Avenue in Armenia Township.

Upon EMS arrival, they discovered and pulled the victim from the pond. However, the victim was determined to be deceased.

Troopers have identified the victim as 79-year-old Richard Popolow. Police are now investigating the cause of his death.